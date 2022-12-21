Flower Mound firefighters extinguish travel trailer fire

The Flower Mound Fire Department responded to, and put out, a camper fire on Wednesday morning.

Smoke was showing from a travel trailer in the 3600 block of Waketon Road when neighbors reported it about 10:30 a.m., according to FMFD. The person who lives in the camper was not home at the time, and no one was injured.

There was extensive fire, smoke and water damage throughout the trailer. The fire started in the bedroom area of the trailer, and investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire. It was not hooked up to utilities, according to a FMFD spokesman.