Flower Mound invites Oncor to meeting over proposed transmission line

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Flower Mound Town Hall Council Chamber
Flower Mound Town Hall Council Chamber (Photo courtesy: Town of Flower Mound)

The Flower Mound Town Council approved a resolution this week to express concern over a proposed Oncor transmission line in west Flower Mound, and to invite Oncor representatives to answer questions at a council work session next month.

Map of proposed routes for Oncor’s proposed Ramhorn Hill-Dunham 345 kV Transmission Line Project.

Oncor Electricity Delivery Company recently informed area residents that it is proposing a new transmission line from a new switch outside Rhome, in Wise County, to a proposed switch southeast of the FM 1171/Hwy 377 interchange in west Flower Mound. The company is considering many different routes for this transmission line — dubbed the Ramhorn Hill-Dunham 345 kV Transmission Line Project — including some that would cut through developed areas in Argyle and Northlake. Residents said they were concerned about the impact a transmission line would have on their property values, the environment and “prudent avoidance of EMF exposure.”

Part of the transmission line route that Argyle and Northlake are pitching to Oncor, image courtesy of Bryan Livingston.

Leaders in Argyle and Northlake have been working together to do what they can to discourage the most disruptive routes through their towns. They’re hopeful that the southernmost route is picked, if not a route that their mayors came up with that will require approval from the U.S. Corps of Engineers. On Monday, the Argyle Town Council approved a resolution stating “in the strongest language possible, the Town of Argyle opposes the proposed alignments of the Transmission Line through the Town.”

Also on Monday, the Flower Mound Town Council discussed the proposed transmission line in executive session before approving a resolution stating “in the strongest possible terms, the Town Council hereby expresses its utmost concern with the possible Project routing as well as the expedited nature of the Project.”

As part of the resolution, the town also “respectfully requests that Oncor representatives and decision-makers attend” a council work session meeting on Jan. 19 “to answer questions and receive input from affected residents and businesses, as well as from the Town Council.”

The town also encouraged residents to contact the Oncor project manager, Ife Adetoro, at 214-486-4918. Formal input can be sent to [email protected] by Jan. 20.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

