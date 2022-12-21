Wednesday, December 21, 2022
Esports Virtual Arenas launch virtual reality gaming experience in Flower Mound

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
Esports Virtual Arenas is now open in Flower Mound.

Esports Virtual Arenas (EVA) announced that they opened their doors in America for the first time ever, right here in Flower Mound! With dozens of locations already open in France and around the world, they are eager to provide their virtual reality gaming experience in the American market.

EVA is the world’s premier virtual reality esports platform. Unveiled at Paris Games Week 2019, they offer the ultimate gaming experience with cutting-edge technology and massive free-roaming play spaces. EVA`s state-of-the-art arenas are 5,600 sq ft in size, allowing for unlimited mobility and providing the perfect setting for intense, action-packed matches. Their advanced technology, focus on esports and community building has already garnered fans across the world by showcasing their first-person shooter tournaments on streaming sites such as Twitch.

After an intense battle in the VR arena, customers enjoy tasty meals, cold drinks, and a chill atmosphere in CyberBar. EVA`s sci-fi-themed cocktails and free arcade games will make for a great time with friends, colleagues, or a date.

“We are excited to provide this experience to everyone in the DFW area. We are sure that families, friends and coworkers will all find something to love in our facility. Our team has carefully thought out every detail to provide our community with an experience they’ll never forget,” said Salem Thyne at EVA. “We can’t wait for our community to explore all of the hard work that has gone into providing them with such an extensive experience.”

  • Features of Esports Virtual Arenas include:
  • The most technologically advanced free-roaming virtual reality
  • Team-based virtual reality gaming – easy to play, hard to master
  • Leagues, tournaments, and events
  • A player profile that keeps track of game statistics
  • Handcrafted food and cocktails in the CyberBar
  • A wide variety of free arcade games

EVA is open in Flower Mound at 3105 Justin Road. For more information and to book a session, visit www.eva.gg/us.

(Sponsored content)

CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

