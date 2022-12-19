Shops at Highland Village to kick off new year with countdown to noon

The Shops at Highland Village announced Monday that it will ring in the New Year with a celebration and countdown to 12 o’clock.

Not midnight, but high noon on New Year’s Eve, that is.

“We’re thrilled to be hosting this fun and engaging New Year’s Eve celebration as an opportunity for parents and their little ones to ring in the new year without having to stay up late,” said Ginny Tirey. “This event will help us close out the year and the holiday season, but also say hello to a new year filled with many more exciting events planned for the Highland Village community.”

The event is set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 31, and guests will celebrate the new year with noise blowers and a balloon drop countdown to noon. Balloons will be filled with treats and surprises for guests to take home. Before and after the countdown, guests can party the midday away with a variety of activities including:

Dance party featuring a DJ spinning party tunes

360 photo booth to capture memories

Face painters and caricature artists

Various games to play the day away

Costume characters to interact with

All activities taking place at the event will be held near the Central Park pavilion. The event is free and open to the public.