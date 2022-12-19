Monday, December 19, 2022
Northlake Police Blotter

Photo courtesy of the town of Northlake

The Northlake Police Department made 28 arrests from October 19 through November 14, answered 317 calls for service, took 46 reports and worked 20 accidents. Here are some recent police calls:

October 20 – Officers were dispatched to the 1200 blk of FM 407 regarding a reckless driver. A description of the vehicle was given to officers, and they responded to the area. An officer observed the vehicle and initiated a stop. The driver of the vehicle showed signs of intoxication and had open containers of alcohol in the vehicle. The driver was subsequently arrested for Driving While Intoxicated – 2nd offense.

October 23 – An officer observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation in the 17000 blk of I-35W at approximately midnight. The officer conducted a traffic stop and observed the driver to have signs of intoxication. The driver was subsequently arrested for Driving While Intoxicated and Fraudulent Possession of Identifying Information.

October 24 – An officer took a theft report in the 2500 blk of Little Wonder. The complainant stated someone removed the license plate from his vehicle without consent.

November 2 – An officer was dispatched to the 8000 blk of Small Block Road for a theft of a motor vehicle. The complainant reported that his 2009 Honda motorcycle was taken without his consent. The report was forwarded to Criminal Investigations.

November 4 – Officers were dispatched to the 2800 blk of Silver Leaf Drive regarding a suspicious person opening car doors. Officers arrived and searched the area. Officers found one suspect and placed him in custody. A second suspect was stopped in a vehicle as it fled the area. The subject driving the vehicle was also arrested for Burglary of Motor Vehicle (UNLOCKED). Both subjects were transported to the Denton County jail.

November 4 – Officers were dispatched to the 13000 blk of Raceway Drive in reference to a Theft of a Motor Vehicle. The complainant reported that his 2015 Dodge Challenger was taken without his consent. The report was forwarded to Criminal Investigations.

