Bartonville Police Blotter

The Bartonville Police Department in October had 394 calls for service, 8 resulted in incident reports, and 8 motor vehicle crash reports. Here are some recent police calls:

October 18: Officers located a suspect involved in a wine theft from the 7-11. Suspect was issued a citation and the officer was able to find and return the wine to the 7-11.

October 21: Officers took vehicle burglary reports from multiple residents in the area of Stonewood and Rustic Circle. The suspect only entered unlocked vehicles.

October 24: Officers stopped a vehicle for speeding in the area of FM 407 and Saddlebrook. Further investigation revealed the driver possessed a small amount of marijuana. The driver was issued a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia and released.

October 26: While an officer was conducting a walkthrough patrol at Kroger, an employee turned over a loaded Smith and Wesson magazine containing seven 40 caliber rounds and a magazine pouch. The employee claimed the property was found approximately six months ago in the parking lot.

October 27: Officers responded to the Valero at FM 407 and FM 1830 for a theft report. Further investigation revealed three unidentified suspects (2 males and 1 female) took three bottles of wine from the store without paying.

October 31: Officers took a criminal mischief report. Further investigation revealed someone had used an unknown object or vehicle to damage a mailbox in the 1300 block of W. Jeter Road.

