Monthly roundup of openings, closings, and business updates in southern Denton County as published in our December 2022 print issue.

Guitars & Growlers, a one-stop shop for food, handcrafted guitars, craft beer and live music, is now open at 400 Flower Mound Rd., Suite 160, in Flower Mound.

The Village Church is expanding after purchasing The Shops at Flower Mound, a 41,438 square-foot retail center at the corner of FM 407 and Morriss Rd. that the church anchors.

Cake4One, a dessert shop offering individually-sized cakes, is now open at 3900 River Walk Dr., Suite 100, Flower Mound across from the River Walk clock tower.

Tequila Ranch Cocina, F45 Training, Pizza Hut, JT Nail Bar and Hotworx are expected to open this month in Northlake Commons and the Harvest Neighborhood Shops. Jana’s Thai Café is expected to open in January, and Froth Coffee Bar/Rolling Pin Bakeshoppe and Haven Dental are coming by next spring.

Trailhead Running Supply, a specialty running store, is expected to open this month in The Shops at Lakeside, 2600 Lakeside Pkwy., Suite 140, Flower Mound.

National pizza chain Mountain Mike’s Pizza is coming to 4740 Hwy 121 in Lewisville by January.

Twin Peaks, a sports-themed chain restaurant, is coming soon to I-35W and Hwy 114 in Northlake.

Jasper’s Gourmet Backyard Cuisine will open at 4400 Riverwalk Drive on Restaurant Row in Flower Mound next spring. The eatery will offer riverfront patio seating, a full service bar, private dining rooms for special events, and catering. Jasper’s will initially offer dinner service and eventually expand to Sunday brunch.

Tycoon, a fine dining restaurant, is coming next spring to The Shops at Lakeside Crossing at 811 International Pkwy., Flower Mound.

Argyle-based TreeNewal, a tree care service provider, was named one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the Dallas/Fort Worth area by the SMU Cox Caruth Institute for Entrepreneurship.

Chicago cuisine staple Portillo’s is expanding into North Texas with 20 locations over the next five years, including Denton’s Rayzor Ranch between Cheddars and In-N-Out. Their first Texas location will open this winter at Grandscape in The Colony.

The Toasted Yolk Cafe at 3020 Justin Rd. in Highland Village closed last month after less than six months in business.

Coming soon to Highland Village are: HTea0 (Highland Village Town Center), Love Sac (The Shops), Sleep Number (The Shops), Zoom Room (407/Sellmeyer), Poke Moto (The Marketplace), Village Vision (on Barnett), and Charlie’s Philly Cheesesteak (in Walmart).



