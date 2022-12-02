Sign in Welcome! Log into your account your username your password Forgot your password? Get help Password recovery Recover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. HomeThe Cross Timbers Gazette Latest Issues The Cross Timbers Gazette Latest Issues The Cross Timbers Gazette December 2022 By Max Miller December 2, 2022 0 4 FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinWhatsAppReddItEmailPrint <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span></span> View the Cross Timbers Gazette full-screen. Share FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinWhatsAppReddItEmailPrint Previous articleLocal car dealership holding first responder toy drop Max MillerMax Miller is the publisher of The Cross Timbers Gazette. Related Articles Southern Denton County Sports High School Football Playoffs Scoreboard Southern Denton County Local News Driver killed in crash on FM 1171 Southern Denton County Local News Officials identify driver who died in Flower Mound crash Popular This Week Southern Denton County Sports High School Football Playoffs Scoreboard Southern Denton County Local News Driver killed in crash on FM 1171 Southern Denton County Local News Officials identify driver who died in Flower Mound crash Southern Denton County Local News Brief lockdown lifted at Argyle High School Southern Denton County Local News Missing Denton County man died in Thanksgiving crash, authorities say Load more