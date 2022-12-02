Local parent, advocacy groups hosting opportunity to meet new state legislators

A forum will be held next week at Guyer High School for local community members to meet two newly-elected state representatives from southern Denton County.

The Denton ISD Council of PTAs, Raise Your Hand Texas and the Denton Chamber of Commerce are hosting a fireside-style chat with Richard Hayes, State Representative-Elect in House District 57, and Kronda Thimesch, State Representative-Elect in House District 65, at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Guyer auditorium. After a one-hour moderated conversation with the two Republicans that represent parts of Denton ISD, community members will have an opportunity to mingle with each representative. Light refreshments will be provided.