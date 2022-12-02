Friday, December 2, 2022
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Local parent, advocacy groups hosting opportunity to meet new state legislators

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
31
Richard Hayes

A forum will be held next week at Guyer High School for local community members to meet two newly-elected state representatives from southern Denton County.

Kronda Thimesch

The Denton ISD Council of PTAs, Raise Your Hand Texas and the Denton Chamber of Commerce are hosting a fireside-style chat with Richard Hayes, State Representative-Elect in House District 57, and Kronda Thimesch, State Representative-Elect in House District 65, at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Guyer auditorium. After a one-hour moderated conversation with the two Republicans that represent parts of Denton ISD, community members will have an opportunity to mingle with each representative. Light refreshments will be provided.

Previous articleThe Cross Timbers Gazette December 2022
Next articleTravel with Terri to Natchitoches, Louisiana
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.