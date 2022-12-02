Friday, December 2, 2022
HomeSouthern Denton County Life
Southern Denton County Life

Travel with Terri to Natchitoches, Louisiana

Terri Guthrie
By Terri Guthrie
0
48

Natchitoches, Louisiana is blessed with natural beauty, numerous historic sites, and a rich and legendary history. It also has one of the longest running Christmas Festivals in the nation. What a great reason to visit this National Historic Landmark District and see this epic Christmas celebration event for yourself. In fact, it’s almost a century old. This year marks the 95th annual “Natchitoches Christmas Festival of Lights.” That’s a lot of years of spreading Christmas Cheer in one of the oldest settlements in America on Natchitoches’ beautiful River Front.

This little town has BIG history, Natchitoches is the oldest permanent European settlement in the Louisiana Purchase Territory and is named after a local Native American tribe. It was founded by the French in 1714 and yes…it is even older than New Orleans.

Starting back in 1927, this annual holiday event is now one of the oldest community-based holiday celebrations in the country. It began as a one-day festival, but now the Natchitoches Christmas Festival has evolved into a six-week long Christmas Season. The Saturday before Thanksgiving is when it officially begins and concludes on January the 6th, the Epiphany. Over 300,000 lights and 100 plus set pieces are on display every night at the beginning of dusk. I was really surprised to learn that the festival actually runs for 45 consecutive nights!

This fun Christmas Celebration is full of excitement and is visually stunning. It is filled with music, entertainment, arts and crafts, food vendors, and the famous festival  fireworks show – which is truly impressive! One thing that makes the fireworks show so special is that it is choreographed to traditional holiday music, while the vibrant bursts of colors reflect over the Cane River. One of the most popular and unique events is the beautiful River Christmas Parade.  It’s a treat to watch these elaborately lighted barges parade up and down the river! This festival is very memorable and is honestly like being on a movie set. I thought it was very picturesque. In fact, there is a scene of the Christmas festival and fireworks show in the block-buster movie, Steel Magnolias. By the way, this movie was filmed entirely in Natchitoches.

One of my favorite memories was riding around town in a horse drawn carriage. This was just dreamy, and Cane River Carriage Rides offers the best tours while giving an interesting and informative commentary. It’s a great way to see a broad-brush tour of the area.

Throughout the festival, you’ll find fantastic cuisine and a nice variety of food booths stocked by local restaurants and home-bakers, many serving a local favorite…alligator. But my pick is the popular Natchitoches meat pies. No one really seems to know the origin of the Natchitoches meat pie, but it has several international ties. There are meat stuffed empanadas in Spain as well as early French references to a savory turnover known as a pâté, which is made with venison or other meats. All I know is that the legendary Natchitoches meat pies are delicious and a must!

Another thing to consider is the “Christmas by Candlelight Tour of Homes” sponsored by the Natchitoches Historical Society. We really enjoyed these home tours and learned so much about the city’s history and legends. We saw typical Christmas decorations and crafts from long ago inside these historic homes with people dressed in period clothing. There are over 200 historic structures in Natchitoches, including a significant concentration of 18th and 19th century buildings built using the French colonial construction.

This vibrant community does a great job of preserving its incredibly rich and diverse heritage. Natchitoches’ Christmas Festival of Lights is truly unique and enchanting. There is something magical about this charming, little southern town and this wonderful Christmas tradition that is for everyone to enjoy!

Check out NatchitochesChristmas.com for schedules and details.

Follow Terri on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube @travelwithterri

Previous articleLocal parent, advocacy groups hosting opportunity to meet new state legislators
Terri Guthrie
Terri Guthriehttps://travelwithterri.net/

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.