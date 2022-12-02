Flower Mound, Lewisville, Denton among top U.S. ‘boomtowns’

A new study ranks several Denton County cities among some of the country’s top “boomtowns,” some of the fastest growing places in the U.S.

In a new study, SmartAsset — a personal finance website — uncovered the fastest-growing cities in the U.S. We analyzed data for 494 of the largest cities across topics measuring growth of the population, income, GDP, businesses, housing and changes in unemployment, according to the website.

Lewisville ranked as the top North Texas boomtown at No. 9. SmartAsset wrote the following about Lewisville:

“In Lewisville, Texas, there’s been nearly a 16% increase in the number of housing units available. The population in the area has grown by almost 8% and household incomes are up just over 30%. The county in which Lewisville is located is also doing well, ranking 10th-best for business growth and 21st-best for its annualized GDP growth rate.”

Two other Denton County municipalities ranked in the top 50: Denton at No. 19 and Flower Mound at No. 50.

