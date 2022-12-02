Friday, December 2, 2022
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Flower Mound, Lewisville, Denton among top U.S. ‘boomtowns’

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
1
Photo courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

A new study ranks several Denton County cities among some of the country’s top “boomtowns,” some of the fastest growing places in the U.S.

In a new study, SmartAsset — a personal finance website — uncovered the fastest-growing cities in the U.S. We analyzed data for 494 of the largest cities across topics measuring growth of the population, income, GDP, businesses, housing and changes in unemployment, according to the website.

Lewisville ranked as the top North Texas boomtown at No. 9. SmartAsset wrote the following about Lewisville:

“In Lewisville, Texas, there’s been nearly a 16% increase in the number of housing units available. The population in the area has grown by almost 8% and household incomes are up just over 30%. The county in which Lewisville is located is also doing well, ranking 10th-best for business growth and 21st-best for its annualized GDP growth rate.”

Two other Denton County municipalities ranked in the top 50: Denton at No. 19 and Flower Mound at No. 50.

Click here for more information on the study.

Previous articleTravel with Terri to Natchitoches, Louisiana
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.