Friday, December 2, 2022
HomeSouthern Denton County BusinessLocal Experts
Southern Denton County BusinessLocal Experts

Senior Talk DFW — December 2022

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
14
Edwena Potter

WOW! We’re here! It’s December and so many holidays coming up; Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa. Which do you celebrate?

It’s a time of year to be thankful, thoughtful, reflective, maybe sad for those we’ve lost, a time of remembrance.  It’s a time for giving to those who have less, enjoying and appreciating what you have, and sharing with others.

December is a season to be present and celebrate the seniors in your world. I’m so thankful for my 90-year-old Daddy, 90-year-old stepmother and 84-year-old-mother-in-law. Daddy hasn’t been one to go big for Christmas celebrations. We usually do a brunch the weekend before Christmas. We’re traveling to Painted Post, NY (south of Rochester), brrrr, for Christmas to be with my mother-in-law who is alone.

Plan to include and celebrate the seniors in your family and friends. Gift exchanges? Think about what the senior really could use or would enjoy. Another pair of socks with grippies on the bottom? Maybe not. A handmade item, a family photograph, old photographs, a memory book? Is your senior active on Facebook? Did you know you can order a hardbound book which is a culmination of pictures posted on their timeline? You can edit out what isn’t meaningful. I’ve ordered them for Jeff and myself as a way to preserve those pictures we post on Facebook and never print. What could preserve your families’ memories? Maybe pull out your phone and create a video to capture the holiday. Takes lots of pictures!

December is also a time for planning. At Senior Talk DFW we’re kicking off our Senior Talk DFW Series 2023.Monthly there will be topics important to seniors and their families with no selling, just education. They are intended to provoke thought, discussion, and planning.

January 2023 – Living to be 100 – What could it look like? Stay tuned for the date and location! Want the scoop? Please call or message 469-616-0561 or email [email protected]. What will the first six months of topics be? Like us at facebook.com/SeniorTalkDFW or go to SeniorTalkDFW.com.

We’re here to be a resource for you and your family. You go love on your loved ones and let us handle the details, call 469-616-0561. Edwena Potter, Certified Senior Housing Professional, Keller Williams Realty.

MERRY CHRISTMAS and HAPPY HOLIDAYS to ALL!

Previous articleFlower Mound, Lewisville, Denton among top U.S. ‘boomtowns’
Next articleHigh School Football Playoffs Scoreboard
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.