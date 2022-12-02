Senior Talk DFW — December 2022

WOW! We’re here! It’s December and so many holidays coming up; Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa. Which do you celebrate?

It’s a time of year to be thankful, thoughtful, reflective, maybe sad for those we’ve lost, a time of remembrance. It’s a time for giving to those who have less, enjoying and appreciating what you have, and sharing with others.

December is a season to be present and celebrate the seniors in your world. I’m so thankful for my 90-year-old Daddy, 90-year-old stepmother and 84-year-old-mother-in-law. Daddy hasn’t been one to go big for Christmas celebrations. We usually do a brunch the weekend before Christmas. We’re traveling to Painted Post, NY (south of Rochester), brrrr, for Christmas to be with my mother-in-law who is alone.

Plan to include and celebrate the seniors in your family and friends. Gift exchanges? Think about what the senior really could use or would enjoy. Another pair of socks with grippies on the bottom? Maybe not. A handmade item, a family photograph, old photographs, a memory book? Is your senior active on Facebook? Did you know you can order a hardbound book which is a culmination of pictures posted on their timeline? You can edit out what isn’t meaningful. I’ve ordered them for Jeff and myself as a way to preserve those pictures we post on Facebook and never print. What could preserve your families’ memories? Maybe pull out your phone and create a video to capture the holiday. Takes lots of pictures!

December is also a time for planning. At Senior Talk DFW we’re kicking off our Senior Talk DFW Series 2023.Monthly there will be topics important to seniors and their families with no selling, just education. They are intended to provoke thought, discussion, and planning.

January 2023 – Living to be 100 – What could it look like?

We're here to be a resource for you and your family.

MERRY CHRISTMAS and HAPPY HOLIDAYS to ALL!