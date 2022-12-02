GOOD Thoughts — December 2022

December Twenty-Two … PostNet is here for YOU …

As we wrap-up the year, we think through that which we accomplished and look forward to a future full of promise. Sadly, as always it seems, the news is chockful of negativity.

But… most everyone I encounter in Texas, Arizona, and so many other places when I go and fly … We are much more positive than they would have us be.

So… I suggest … reach out to someone who has not heard from you in a while. I just did this recently and what a joy it was to discover my old friend doing well … but also finding that we had new opportunities to consider together that will likely not allow us to be so far removed in our communications.

Speaking of communications …

Have you heard of VIRTUAL MAIL?

My customers love it. You get a mailbox number at PostNet like our physical mailbox customers. However, instead of a key and a box, you get an app on your phone!

When PostNet receives your mail and packages, we take photos and upload them to the cloud … where you see them on your app. Your mail and packages are secure. You virtually sort through it wherever you may be. Tell us what you want done with the mail … destroy that junk … hold for pickup … or we can even package it up and send it to your location if you are not here.

Whether business or personal … it is quite convenient!

Stop by PostNet in Flower Mound or Northlake, visit postnetflowermound.com or postnetnorthlake.com, or call 972-544-1230.

Our team wishes you the happiest of celebrations this holiday season and a wonderful Happy New Year! See you soon!!

(Sponsored Content)