High School Football Playoffs Scoreboard

Argyle 35, Abilene Wylie 28

Just when it looked as if Argyle would take its last gasp in the state quarterfinals on Friday night, the Eagles began to rage against the dying of the light.

Argyle overcame a 14-7 third quarter deficit to defeat Abilene Wylie by a score of 35-21.

The Eagles scored first in the game, taking a 7-0 lead on a 1-yard keeper from John Gailey into the second quarter.

Wylie scored two unanswered touchdowns in the second and led 14-7 at halftime.

Following more than 10 minutes of scoreless football in the third period, Gailey scampered 10-yards to knot the game at 14 with 1:44 remaining in the third.

At the end of the third quarter, junior John Gailey scores a touchdown for the Eagles for a 14-14 tie! #txhsfb #txhsfbplayoffs #goeagles🦅 https://t.co/zeljI8tIPP pic.twitter.com/A115fCdJue — The Talon News (@TheTalonNews) December 3, 2022

In the fourth quarter, Gailey scored on a 1-yard run early and Argyle followed that up with a 4-yard run from Landon Farris to make it 28-14 Eagles.

With 5:36 to play in the fourth, Wylie cut the deficit to 7 points, but Argyle came right back and made it 35-21 on a 13-yard run from RJ Bunnell with 2:14 to play in the game.

Argyle (14-0) will face South Oak Cliff (11-3) in the state semifinals at a time and location to be determined.

Please check back on Saturday for results from the Guyer and Lewisville playoff games.