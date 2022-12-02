Northlake Notes — December 2022

I hope everyone had a happy Thanksgiving! My family and I thank the Lord for His care and blessing on us as a family, a community, a state and a country. We are blessed beyond measure to have the health, prosperity and freedom that many of us enjoy. For all those who are lacking in any one of those our hearts and our prayers are with you that the Lord will meet your needs through your friends, family, community or church

I am especially reflective of how blessed we are in our country today. The morning I wrote this, I had the privilege of meeting some community and government leaders from Odesa and other parts of Ukraine directly affected by the war. Their spirit of hope for the future of their country and gratitude for the aid and the leadership of people across our nation was inspiring. There are many terrific efforts being made here in Texas to support humanitarian needs in the Ukraine going on as we speak. As the year wanes, the country of Ukraine as a whole faces a grave winter with limited warmth, food and medicine. I call on all those willing to aid to look up charities participating in direct relief and do what you can. This is a serious humanitarian need that we cannot ignore.

It is difficult to transition from that topic to what seems somewhat trivial local events, but here are couple of exciting things that are going on.

A new shopping plaza is in the works on FM 407 across from Pecan Square. The plans presented include six small retail buildings for shops and services. The design is similar to Northlake Commons and the developer is the same one bringing us the corner retail at 407 and Cleveland Gibbs where the Froth Coffee/Rolling Pin Bakery is going in. We are excited by development in the commercial space since that is the key need we face to provide local access to services for our residents. Another medical office building will be added to the doctors’ office park closer to the top of the hill as well.

Finally, we are excited to host the first annual Christmas tree lighting, parade and holiday market at Northlake Commons. Our EDC/CDC, volunteers and town staff have planned and funded the event. The event will be held at the Northlake Commons square on Monday, Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. The parade and lighting will be at 6:30. It will be crowded so come early to get a spot. Local vendors, including our restaurants and new ones coming soon, will be on hand with samples. Dozens of vendors will have booths selling items of local and holiday fare. A toy drive benefiting Friends of the Family will be facilitated by Northlake PD. Bring a toy to donate to a needy child this Christmas season. Parking will be provided at the Commons and at North Texas Church of Christ down the street. Shuttle service to the Commons will be available. We appreciate our churches and pastors in the area for their contributions to our town and for lending help to events. Please come and join us!