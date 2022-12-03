Saturday, December 3, 2022
HomeSouthern Denton County Voices
Southern Denton County Voices

News from Double Oak Town Hall — December 2022

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
12
Double Oak Town Hall. Photo by Bill Castleman
Double Oak Mayor Mike Donnelly

Greetings and Merry Christmas Double Oak…

I want to begin by thanking everyone for what you have done to help your town of Double Oak over the year. There have been accomplishments, challenges, good times and sadness. This town pulls together in the toughest of times. I love to see our small town community work together. I appreciate the effort and work of the citizens, council members, employees, First Responders and community partners as they handle the business of the town together.

Double Oak Christmas Tree Lighting

Please join your neighbors at the annual town Christmas tree lighting on Monday, Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. The Double Oak Women’s Club Choir will be singing Christmas carols. The Double Oak Volunteer Fire Department will bring a special guest from the North Pole. There will be refreshments and cookies. The families of our town’s fallen First Responders have been invited to be the honored guests to light the Christmas tree.

The Double Oak Women’s Club is raising monetary donations to present to the three fallen Double Oak Police Officers families for Christmas. You can drop off cash or check donations at Double Oak Town Hall. Please make checks payable to the Double Oak Women’s Club; memo “Christmas donation officers’ families.” Thank you for considering making a donation. More information can be found on the town website.

Waketon Road Project

The project is moving towards substantial completion. The contractor hopes to have the full road open sometime in December. There is work to complete along the right-of-way of the road. Consequently, expect there to be lane detours from time to time. And the best intentions are still subject to actual work completion and weather. Watch for town communications and check the town website for updates.

Passing of Georgette Cook

It is with much sadness the town shared the news that former resident Georgette Cook passed away on Nov. 15. Mrs. Cook was a well-known local realtor, served on the town’s Planning and Zoning Commission for more than 20 years and was a member of the Double Oak Women’s Club. She is preceded in death by her husband Richard (Dick) Cook who was a longtime mayor of the town and was Mayor Emeritus at the time of his passing in October 2021. Double Oak is a wonderful place to live thanks to the contributions of Dick and Georgette Cook.

Asphalt Mill and Overlay Bidding

The town is putting together a list of asphalt streets to go out for bids. The council agreed, based on recommendation of our town engineer, to postpone the advertisement and bidding process until February-March. The timeline will allow asphalt paving to occur during the spring when temperatures are warmer.

Merry Christmas from the Town of Double Oak!

Previous articleNorthlake Notes — December 2022
Next articleAgriLife: Uncover the mysteries underground
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.