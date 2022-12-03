News from Double Oak Town Hall — December 2022

Greetings and Merry Christmas Double Oak…

I want to begin by thanking everyone for what you have done to help your town of Double Oak over the year. There have been accomplishments, challenges, good times and sadness. This town pulls together in the toughest of times. I love to see our small town community work together. I appreciate the effort and work of the citizens, council members, employees, First Responders and community partners as they handle the business of the town together.

Double Oak Christmas Tree Lighting

Please join your neighbors at the annual town Christmas tree lighting on Monday, Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. The Double Oak Women’s Club Choir will be singing Christmas carols. The Double Oak Volunteer Fire Department will bring a special guest from the North Pole. There will be refreshments and cookies. The families of our town’s fallen First Responders have been invited to be the honored guests to light the Christmas tree.

The Double Oak Women’s Club is raising monetary donations to present to the three fallen Double Oak Police Officers families for Christmas. You can drop off cash or check donations at Double Oak Town Hall. Please make checks payable to the Double Oak Women’s Club; memo “Christmas donation officers’ families.” Thank you for considering making a donation. More information can be found on the town website.

Waketon Road Project

The project is moving towards substantial completion. The contractor hopes to have the full road open sometime in December. There is work to complete along the right-of-way of the road. Consequently, expect there to be lane detours from time to time. And the best intentions are still subject to actual work completion and weather. Watch for town communications and check the town website for updates.

Passing of Georgette Cook

It is with much sadness the town shared the news that former resident Georgette Cook passed away on Nov. 15. Mrs. Cook was a well-known local realtor, served on the town’s Planning and Zoning Commission for more than 20 years and was a member of the Double Oak Women’s Club. She is preceded in death by her husband Richard (Dick) Cook who was a longtime mayor of the town and was Mayor Emeritus at the time of his passing in October 2021. Double Oak is a wonderful place to live thanks to the contributions of Dick and Georgette Cook.

Asphalt Mill and Overlay Bidding

The town is putting together a list of asphalt streets to go out for bids. The council agreed, based on recommendation of our town engineer, to postpone the advertisement and bidding process until February-March. The timeline will allow asphalt paving to occur during the spring when temperatures are warmer.

Merry Christmas from the Town of Double Oak!