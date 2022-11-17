Georgette Cook, who served Double Oak for decades, has died

The town of Double Oak announced Thursday that Georgette Cook, one of its most influential and dedicated longtime residents, died on Tuesday.

Cook, a well-known local realtor, served on the town’s Planning & Zoning Commission for over 20 years and was a member of the Double Oak Women’s Club. She was preceded in death by her husband Dick Cook, who was the town’s longtime mayor and was mayor emeritus when he died on Oct. 2, 2021.

“Double Oak is a wonderful place to live thanks to the contributions of Dick and Georgette Cook,” said Double Oak Mayor Mike Donnelly.