Double Oak Mayor Emeritus Dick Cook dies

Dick Cook, a longtime resident and mayor emeritus of Double Oak, died over the weekend on his 91st birthday.

Cook lived in Double Oak for 36 years, and spent 17 of those years serving the town in various capacities, including town treasurer, Planning & Zoning commissioner, Board of Adjustment member and nine years as mayor and five years on Town Council, most recently in 2010.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife, Georgette, and their entire family,” said current Double Oak Mayor Von Beougher.

Cook was honored as mayor emeritus by former mayor Mike Donnelly.

“I lost a dear friend (Saturday),” Donnelly said in a public Facebook post.

“Double Oak’s longtime mayor and the town’s Mayor Emeritus, Dick Cook, passed away this morning on the day of his 91st birthday. He was a kind gentleman and a mentor to me. I will miss our weekly conversations.”