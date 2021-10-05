Flower Mound Fire Department to host open house

The Flower Mound Fire Department will host an open house this weekend to give local kids an up-close-and-personal look at firefighters in action.

The open house is scheduled for 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at FMFD Station 5, 800 Spinks Road. During the event, families will be able to meet firefighters and watch as crew members conduct a vehicle extrication demonstration, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. Kids and adults will have the opportunity to use a fire extinguisher simulator. Free pre-packaged snacks will be available.