Tuesday, October 5, 2021
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Flower Mound Fire Department to host open house

By Mark Smith
0
2
A Flower Mound firefighter helps a young future firefighter hold a fire hose during the FMFD Open House in 2016.

The Flower Mound Fire Department will host an open house this weekend to give local kids an up-close-and-personal look at firefighters in action.

The open house is scheduled for 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at FMFD Station 5, 800 Spinks Road. During the event, families will be able to meet firefighters and watch as crew members conduct a vehicle extrication demonstration, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. Kids and adults will have the opportunity to use a fire extinguisher simulator. Free pre-packaged snacks will be available.

Previous articleAmari’s Home Goods is truly a family business
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more
Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.