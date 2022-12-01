Local car dealership holding first responder toy drop

Local families are invited to see Santa Claus and local first responders at the second annual First Responder Toy Drop at Five Star Ford Lewisville, 1144 North Stemmons Freeway.

The dealership is accepting toy donations now through the event, scheduled for Dec. 8 form 3-7 p.m., according to a news release from the dealership. The dealership will deliver all the toys that night to support the Lewisville ISD Angel Tree, which will give the toys as Christmas gifts to underprivileged kids throughout the school district.

Families are encouraged to drop off donations — unwrapped toys, cash or gift cards — during the event, and stay and visit with Santa Claus, police officers, troopers and firefighters. There will also be a DJ and more.