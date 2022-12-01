FM 1171 to be shut down Saturday in west Flower Mound

Both directions of FM 1171 will be shut down all day Saturday in west Flower Mound for more railroad-associated construction work.

Union Pacific Railroad’s contractor will repave the approaches to the railroad crossing on FM 1171, just west of Hwy 377, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. In early November, the contractor completed asphalt work in an attempt to improve the road condition at the crossing, but the asphalt is failing, so the town asked UPRR to correct the issue.

FM 1171 will be closed from Panorama Trail to Hwy 377 during the construction, which is scheduled to begin at 5 a.m. Saturday and be completed by 10 p.m. East/west alternatives include FM 407 in Argyle and Hwy 114 in Roanoke.