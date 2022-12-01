Brief lockdown lifted at Argyle High School

Argyle High School was locked down for about 10 minutes late Thursday morning due to two separate student behavior incidents.

All students are safe, and the campus has resumed its regular schedule, according to a news release from Argyle ISD.

One incident resulted in an injury to an administrator, who required medical assistance, according to the district. Argyle ISD police responded immediately and detained the student. No weapons were involved.

The other incident was resolved without any injuries.