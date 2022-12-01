Thursday, December 1, 2022
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Missing Denton County man died in Thanksgiving crash, authorities say

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
273

The body of a Denton County man who had been reported missing has been found among the wreckage of a single-vehicle crash.

Around 9 p.m. on Thanksgiving, a vehicle headed south on FM 2931, southeast of Aubrey, left the roadway as it entered a curve. It was raining and the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed, causing it to roll over, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Five days later, a resident found the vehicle and the deceased driver in a heavy brush area on private property. The driver has been identified as 30-year-old Forrest Lewis of Little Elm, who had been reported missing. Lewis was not wearing a seat belt, according to the DPS.

Previous articleMoisture made a big comeback in November
Next articleBrief lockdown lifted at Argyle High School
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.