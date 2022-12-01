Missing Denton County man died in Thanksgiving crash, authorities say

The body of a Denton County man who had been reported missing has been found among the wreckage of a single-vehicle crash.

Around 9 p.m. on Thanksgiving, a vehicle headed south on FM 2931, southeast of Aubrey, left the roadway as it entered a curve. It was raining and the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed, causing it to roll over, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Five days later, a resident found the vehicle and the deceased driver in a heavy brush area on private property. The driver has been identified as 30-year-old Forrest Lewis of Little Elm, who had been reported missing. Lewis was not wearing a seat belt, according to the DPS.