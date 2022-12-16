Foodie Friday: Walter’s Tavern

For a couple of years, we’ve heard rumors of this amazing, hidden gem in Lake Dallas owned and operated by a highly-experienced chef who creates and serves some of the most delicious food in the area. And the call this magical place… Walter’s Tavern!

While it may look unassuming on the outside, Walter’s Tavern has come to play when it comes to their food. We’d argue it can compete with some of the best steakhouses and restaurants in Dallas-Fort Worth. Chef Chris Walter has been cooking for over 40 years and has mastered the art of seasonal American food. While their menu offers staples you’ll find year-round, there’s also a portion of the menu that Chef changes up every two weeks to incorporate seasonal flavors and ingredients.

Since we argued that Walter’s Tavern could compete with some of the best steakhouses in town, why not start our menu tour with their Filet Mignon? The 8-ounce filet is seared and then finished in the oven and is topped with a truly unique blue cheese butter sauce, red flame grapes, and tomatoes. We’ve never had anything quite like it before and you’ve got to come here to try it.

Another of Chef’s specialties is the Blackened Seared Norwegian Salmon, which is apparently a fan favorite of several of the Dallas Stars players. It comes topped with a white wine sauce and shrimp and is served with mashed potatoes and sauteed vegetables.

When it comes to appetizers, if they’re on the menu, you’ll want to start with the Lobster Lollipops which are lobster tails in a Shiner Bock batter which are fried and then served with a drawn butter and a tartar sauce.

There’s another appetizer on Walter’s Tavern menu that also often gets ordered as dessert and that’s the Brie Cheese which are beer-battered brie cheese bites drizzled with a raspberry sauce. Let me just say, these are amazing. I love a good filet, but these might have been my favorite dish of the day.

On their actual dessert menu, you’ll find options like creme brulee, tiramisu, and key lime pie. But they also always have a delicious selection of cheesecakes, so be sure to ask your server which flavors they have when you visit.

Chef Chris Walter’s food has put him on the map over his 40-year career and we can’t wait to help him enjoy even more notoriety here in Denton County. If you haven’t been to this hidden gem in Lake Dallas, get there immediately, either on a date or with the whole family. We promise you’ll want to keep coming back to see what new, seasonal items Chef Chris continues to change up on his menu.

*Walter’s Tavern is located at 201 Main St, Lake Dallas, TX 75065.