Lewisville animal shelter waiving adoption fees this weekend

The Gene Carey Animal Shelter and Adoption Center, 995 East Valley Ridge Blvd., is partnering with Petco Love and BOBS from Skechers to hold the “Make More Merry Mega Adoption Event” this weekend.

During this event, all adoption fees for all animals in the shelter will be waived, according to a news release from the city, which is encouraging residents to make the holidays merrier for your home, and for a loving pet, by adding a furry family member.

“No pet should spend any day, especially the holidays, without a loving family,” said Petco Love President Susanne Kogut. “Adopting a pet fills your home with more love every day and will make your holidays merrier.”

All adopted animals are sterilized, microchipped, given viral vaccines, given a rabies vaccine, heartworm tested (if applicable), and come with a one-year City of Lewisville animal registration.

Times for this special event are Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.

While the adoptions are free, Petco is kindly asking for holiday donations to the shelter at the time of adoption. Donations can be made online at the “Support the Shelter” page at cityoflewisville.com.

To learn more about this adoption special, and other Lewisville animal services, visit lewisvillepets.com.