Friday, December 16, 2022
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Lewisville animal shelter waiving adoption fees this weekend

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
10
Image courtesy of the city of Lewisville

The Gene Carey Animal Shelter and Adoption Center, 995 East Valley Ridge Blvd., is partnering with Petco Love and BOBS from Skechers to hold the “Make More Merry Mega Adoption Event” this weekend.

During this event, all adoption fees for all animals in the shelter will be waived, according to a news release from the city, which is encouraging residents to make the holidays merrier for your home, and for a loving pet, by adding a furry family member.

“No pet should spend any day, especially the holidays, without a loving family,” said Petco Love President Susanne Kogut. “Adopting a pet fills your home with more love every day and will make your holidays merrier.”

All adopted animals are sterilized, microchipped, given viral vaccines, given a rabies vaccine, heartworm tested (if applicable), and come with a one-year City of Lewisville animal registration.

Times for this special event are Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.

While the adoptions are free, Petco is kindly asking for holiday donations to the shelter at the time of adoption. Donations can be made online at the “Support the Shelter” page at cityoflewisville.com.

To learn more about this adoption special, and other Lewisville animal services, visit lewisvillepets.com.

Previous articleFoodie Friday: Walter’s Tavern
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.