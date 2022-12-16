Friday, December 16, 2022
Bartonville Town Update — December 2022

Bartonville Mayor Jaclyn Carrington

Merry Christmas!

The Bartonville Police Department’s Blue Santa elves are busy working to provide toys and gifts to children and families in need. If you want to participate, please stop by Town Hall (during posted business hours) to pick up a wish list ornament. Monetary donations and grocery store gift cards are also accepted. All items must be returned to Town Hall no later than Friday, Dec. 9. If you have any questions, please call 817-693-5280. Thank you in advance for your generosity.

In keeping with the holiday spirit, I, along with fellow councilmembers and community members will be “ringing the bell” as part of the Red Kettle Mayoral Challenge on Saturday, Dec. 10. This is a fun and spirited rivalry between towns, but most importantly the funds raised in Denton County goes back to the community. Please come out and support us between 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in front of the Bartonville Kroger, 3400 FM 407 and help us reach our goal. Donations can also be made to my Virtual Red Kettle via this QR code: give.salvationarmytexas.org/JaclynCarrington2022

Town Council received the full Comprehensive Plan survey results Nov. 15. As mentioned last month, respondents overwhelmingly support land uses and policies that will preserve the country feel of the community. This includes agricultural uses, large residential lots, and less traffic. The results tracked very closely with those of the 2016 survey, reinforcing the consistent vision of the residents. The results can be viewed online at townofbartonville.com/survey.

More than 54% of survey respondents also favored an ordinance that would prohibit the use of fireworks in Bartonville. In response for the health, safety, and welfare of residents the Town Council adopted Ordinance 739-22 prohibiting the sale and use of fireworks within Bartonville. We join Flower Mound, Argyle, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Denton and Highland Village in banning the use of fireworks by ordinance.

I would like to thank everyone who voted in the Nov. 8 election. A total of 910 of the 1,390 Bartonville registered voters cast ballots, representing 65%. The ballot proposition for the reallocation of the dedicated sales and use taxes of the Community Development Corporation and the Street Maintenance Sales Tax passed with 786 in favor, 124 against. The Street Maintenance sales tax is expected to generate more than $400,000 per year for the repair and maintenance of existing streets.

Local elections are just around the corner. The next General Election for Town Council is May 6, 2023. The dates for filing for a place on the ballot (Places 1, 3, and 5) are January 18 – February 17, 2023. Candidate application packets for qualified citizens will be available on Town’s website after Jan. 2, 2023.

Town Hall will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23rd, Monday, Dec. 26th, and Monday, Jan. 1st in observation of the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays.

New Subdivisions Under Construction

Eagle Ridge (across 407 from Tractor Supply) – Construction on the infrastructure is ongoing and quite visible from FM 407. This subdivision includes 38 two-acre residential lots on 87 acres.

Deer Hollow (behind Hat Creek) – This subdivision includes 14 five-acre residential lots on 81 acres. The final plat for this subdivision was approved by Town Council on November 15th.

Do not miss any exciting news or updates, please visit the Town’s website at www.townofbartonville.com and sign up for updates by clicking on “Notify Me.” In addition to contacting Town Hall at 817.693.5280, residents may reach me at [email protected]. The Council and I wish you and your families a blessed and safe holiday season.

