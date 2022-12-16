Flower Mound celebrates Christmas with parade and tree lighting

By Christoph Luschin

On the chilly evening of Dec. 3, hundreds of people turned out for Flower Mound’s annual Christmas parade and tree lighting.

Beginning at Shadow Ridge Middle School, dozens of floats made their way down Spinks Road passing the delighted onlookers that lined the street. The floats were sponsored by numerous Flower Mound clubs, civic organizations, churches and local businesses. Several units of the boy scouts and girl scouts participated, as did baseball, lacrosse and dance teams. The JROTCs of Flower Mound and Marcus High Schools marched with such precision, belying their actual ages, while Christmas music, both fun and thoughtful, had people humming and singing along while parade participants generously handed out fistfuls of candy. Of course Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus and their reindeer could not be kept away either.

Connor, a 16 year-old student at Flower Mound High School who participated in the nativity float sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said, “It was great to see so many people come together.”

The parade made its way to the Flower Mound Community Activity Center where more booths and activities awaited, including a food drive organized by the Summit Club of Flower Mound for the benefit of Christian Community Action. The evening culminated in the lighting of the Christmas tree, ringing in the holidays to the gasps of delight of the onlookers who stood and watched in awe.