Friday, December 16, 2022
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

DCTA raising GoZone fares, removing some bus routes

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
50
Photo courtesy of DCTA

The Denton County Transportation Authority announced Friday that it is raising its GoZone fares and removing some underperforming Denton bus routes.

DCTA launched GoZone, an on-demand transit service that isn’t on fixed routes, in fall 2021. It started at a promotional rate of 75 cents per ride, but the fare prices will rise significantly on Jan. 1, 2023, according to a DCTA news release.

The base fare for GoZone service will go to $1.50 per ride, and GoZone riders in Denton will incur an additional 50 cents per mile charge for trips over four miles, with a fare cap of $5. GoZone riders in Lewisville and Highland Village will not have any per-mile charges.

“GoZone is a huge success story for DCTA,” said DCTA CEO Paul Cristina. “The service completed more than 620,000 rides in its first year, and we continue to serve about 70,000 riders a month, so we are very pleased with the way DCTA customers are using the service.”

GoZone, powered by Via, provides riders convenient vehicle transportation for trips across designated zones in Denton County. The on-demand service uses a mobile app in which passengers book their trips in real-time, and a dedicated fleet of branded vans to pick up and drop off riders at virtual stops within the zones. GoZone service launched in September 2021 with promotional pricing at $0.75 cents per ride.

“The popularity of GoZone is not only giving our customers better and more personal transit options, it has also prompted us to look at the impacts on our other offerings,” said Mr. Cristina. “In layering an on-call rideshare service over existing bus operations, we knew we would need to examine how the services interact and affect ridership, and then make changes needed to ensure efficient operations across the entire DCTA system.”

The other major change coming to DCTA riders in the new year is the removal of Denton Connect Bus Routes 2, 4 and 5 from regular service, due to low demand, according to DCTA. Connect Bus Routes 3, 6 and 7 will continue their operations with increased frequencies and service hours added on Routes 6 and 7. Connect Bus is a local, fixed-route service providing riders in Denton with easy access to many popular destinations within the city, as well as access to A-train commuter rail line.

All of the service and fare changes were approved by the DCTA Board of Directors at its July 28 meeting, based on a data-driven study of ridership and operational efficiency.

Previous articleLISD hosts elected officials to discuss legislative priorities
Next articleFlower Mound celebrates Christmas with parade and tree lighting
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.