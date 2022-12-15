Thursday, December 15, 2022
HomeSouthern Denton County Schools
Southern Denton County Schools

LISD hosts elected officials to discuss legislative priorities

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
10
Dr. Lori Rapp, Lewisville ISD superintendent, speaks to state elected officials about LISD's legislative priorities (photo courtesy of LISD).

Lewisville ISD recently hosted state elected officials for a presentation of LISD’s legislative priorities at Lewisville High School.

LISD Superintendent Dr. Lori Rapp opened the meeting by welcoming the attending legislators, including State Senator Drew Springer, State Representative-Elects Ben Bumgarner, Richard Hayes and Kronda Thimesch, and a representative of State Senator-Elect Tan Parker.

The event provided time for district leadership and the LISD Board of Trustees to share their thoughts on education-related topics for policymakers to consider during the upcoming legislative session, according to a district news release. Throughout the event, legislators were met by LISD representatives that advocated for policies pertaining to the district’s Four Cornerstones: Student Learning, Student Experience, Resource Stewardship and Community Engagement.

Lewisville High School Principal Jim Baker and LHS Director of Student Activities Allison Stamey, along with student leaders from LHS, highlighted the importance of considering students holistically when assessing schools as part of the state’s accountability ratings.

Paige Meloni, Chief Financial Officer of LISD, shared the district’s concerns on recapture, budgets and funding. Director of Safety and Security Matt Garrett echoed the need to increase funding, as well as emphasize statewide collaboration between districts and ensure flexibility within the state’s timeline of security mandates. The event concluded with a brief presentation on community engagement by Rapp.

Click here for more details on the meeting.

Previous articleEdmondson: Holidays are time to be thankful, celebrate
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.