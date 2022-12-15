LISD hosts elected officials to discuss legislative priorities

Lewisville ISD recently hosted state elected officials for a presentation of LISD’s legislative priorities at Lewisville High School.

LISD Superintendent Dr. Lori Rapp opened the meeting by welcoming the attending legislators, including State Senator Drew Springer, State Representative-Elects Ben Bumgarner, Richard Hayes and Kronda Thimesch, and a representative of State Senator-Elect Tan Parker.

The event provided time for district leadership and the LISD Board of Trustees to share their thoughts on education-related topics for policymakers to consider during the upcoming legislative session, according to a district news release. Throughout the event, legislators were met by LISD representatives that advocated for policies pertaining to the district’s Four Cornerstones: Student Learning, Student Experience, Resource Stewardship and Community Engagement.

Lewisville High School Principal Jim Baker and LHS Director of Student Activities Allison Stamey, along with student leaders from LHS, highlighted the importance of considering students holistically when assessing schools as part of the state’s accountability ratings.

Paige Meloni, Chief Financial Officer of LISD, shared the district’s concerns on recapture, budgets and funding. Director of Safety and Security Matt Garrett echoed the need to increase funding, as well as emphasize statewide collaboration between districts and ensure flexibility within the state’s timeline of security mandates. The event concluded with a brief presentation on community engagement by Rapp.

