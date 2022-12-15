Edmondson: Holidays are time to be thankful, celebrate

We all have so much to be thankful for this holiday season, not only in Denton County but across our country. Each of us are blessed with family, friends, our health, and our homes.

At Denton County, we are so very thankful for your overwhelming support of our $650 million Transportation Road Improvement Program (TRIP 22), which passed with almost 75 percent in favor.

As we begin to plan the rollout of future road projects, we want you to know that we are keeping a close eye out on the traffic and road needs as well as working to ensure very limited impact on our taxpayers.

We know these bond funds will serve the needs of our 970,000-plus residents for years to come.

To find out more information about countywide projects as well as those specific to Precinct 4, check out our interactive map and project list at dentoncounty.gov/TRIP22.

While the turkey and dressing are barely cooled off from our Thanksgiving feast, the Christmas and holiday festivities are just beginning. Thankfully, Denton County is home to many wonderful celebrations with which to ring in the season. Find all the details here. Enjoy the season!

Contact Commissioner Dianne Edmondson by email at [email protected] or phone her at 972-434-3960. You can also stop by her office in the Southwest Courthouse, 6200 Canyon Falls Drive, Suite 900, in Flower Mound.