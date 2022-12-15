Thursday, December 15, 2022
HomeSouthern Denton County Voices
Southern Denton County Voices

Around Argyle — December 2022

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
23
Argyle High School football team members helped set up flags for Veterans Day.
Argyle Mayor Bryan Livingston

Veterans Day was a community event to remember. Over 200 flags were on display on US 377 over the weekend that started Nov. 11. We will build upon our Veteran Day efforts going forward. The town is looking for suggestions from citizens on how we can better recognize the contributions of the men and women who have worn the uniform in years to come.

I want to recognize the many people who contributed to the 2022 observance of Veterans Day, starting with the citizen donors who responded so generously to the crowdfunding efforts of Billy Bishop and the Argyle Veterans organization. Thanks to citizen contributions, we doubled the number of flags that lined US 377.

The Argyle Public Works team led by Director Robert White was augmented by volunteers as the flags went up, including 10 members of the Argyle Eagles football team and local business leader Marcus Doyle, who also generously contributed flags. Argyle ISD participated by hosting the flag display on two campuses.

I also want to thank the Argyle Seniors Organization for generously devoting their November luncheon program to honoring our Veterans. Many Veterans attended and told their inspiring personal stories. Family members of Veterans from the Second World War to the War on Terror spoke about their pride in the service of their husbands and fathers.

As a town, I propose that we listen to Veterans who have been telling me that there is a need for outpatient services to help combat Veterans. Southern Denton County has a high population of combat Vets, and Veterans Admininstration resources are not nearby. Far too many of our warriors are lost every year to suicide. I have been talking with the leaders of non-profits, such as charities that work on behalf of combat Vets, and our neighboring jurisdictions. There is general agreement that combat Veterans and their families need counseling support and other services in an outpatient setting.

I am launching a steering committee made up of Veterans, members of Gold Star families and citizens who are called to help. The mission of the steering committee is to deliberate and propose a plan for establishing an outpatient facility in southern Denton County. Once the need is well-defined, the steering committee will seek the support of Denton County jurisdictions and other organizations, such as private donors, to develop a plan for realizing a solution. If you wish to participate in this effort, please contact me at [email protected]. Let’s see what we can do, together, for our Veterans.

Argyle Seniors Update
Submitted by Stella McDaniel

Honoring our Veterans at The Argyle Seniors’ Thanksgiving luncheon on Nov. 18 was a great honor and privilege for the Argyle Seniors. We enjoyed hearing each Veteran tell about their experiences while serving in the USA Military from each of the different branches of service. Each Veteran was given a pen as a small appreciation for their time keeping us safe and serving our country.

Included in our Veterans was also our Mayor Bryan Livingston as he served in the service too. We honored him with an appreciation certificate as well for his outstanding work as our mayor.

Our thanks to our Decorations Chairman, Barbara Livingston, and those who helped her for the outstanding Veterans Day decorations.

We had several speakers including Vivian McLane speaking about Medicare Insurance and also Kathy Salisbury with Keep Argyle Beautiful. Also, we heard from Argyle Town Council members Ron Schmidt and Rick Bradford who spoke for a few minutes on updates affecting Argyle Seniors.

The Seniors’ next luncheon will be at Hillside Grill in Highland Village on Friday, Dec. 16 at noon. We have to have a headcount to make reservations, so if you plan to go, please call or text Stella at 940-391-6686 no later than Monday, Dec. 12.

We will be coming back to the Senior Center at Town Hall for dessert and our game, “Right & Left” to exchange gifts. We hope everyone can come and have fun!

Previous articleHarvest Happenings — December 2022
Next articleBody of man, 103, found during Denton exploitation investigation
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.