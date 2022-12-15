Harvest Happenings — December 2022

Harvest has seen a lot of growth this year. We have welcomed so many new families from across the country. We know that the market conditions have made it challenging for some homebuyers to purchase property. To help with this need, Hillwood Communities, our developer, has launched a new product: Build-to-rent homes.

This is a new concept and because of that people are asking me a lot of questions. I thought it would be useful to share some information and what a cool opportunity this is for families moving to the area.

These build-to-rent homes are newly constructed properties that are built expressly for the purpose of renting. The renters will have the benefits of living in Harvest, just without the mortgage. This product is perfect for those who are new to the area and want to get a feel for where they will live before they make a home purchase. It allows people to familiarize themselves with the area, be part of the Harvest family and Argyle school district, and develop connections before planting roots.

BB Living is one of the first to offer build-to-rent homes in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. BB Living homes features conventional, single-family homes with both attached and detached houses. All of the homes for rent at Harvest feature three or four bedrooms, attached two-car garages, private backyards and highly desirable features like an open-concept layout, stainless-steel appliances, walk-in closets, and vaulted ceilings.

We are excited to see the response and to welcome more wonderful people to the Harvest family!