Some Justin residents will lose power during a planned outage on Friday night, according to the city of Justin.

Oncor will begin upgrading overhead transformers and converting a section of the city about 8:30 p.m. Friday. The work is expected to be completed by 2 a.m. Saturday, according to the city.

The planned outage area includes homes and businesses south of 4th Street, mostly those west of FM 156. Click here for a map of the planned outage area.