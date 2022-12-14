Just the Facts from Mayor Ron Robertson — December 2022

Another year has almost passed and in 2022, the Town Council has been extremely busy making improvements within our community. Our committees, boards and commissions have been busy working on behalf of our residents.

We are truly blessed to live in a community like Copper Canyon. It has been said that a community is a group of people with something in common. That shared factor could be family, lifestyle, geography, faith, or life stage.

For a group of people to form a true community that enriches the lives of its residents, the individuals involved must also feel a shared sense of trust, connection, and caring for one another. A community bonded by attitudes, values, and goals is an essential ingredient to enjoying a fulfilling life. We are blessed to have that in Copper Canyon.

Last, but by no means least, I would like to bring the point home that Christmas is not only a time of joy and festivity, but also the time of year when we should look out for those who are alone, vulnerable, or without close family ties.

On behalf of the Town of Copper Canyon Town Council, Staff and Volunteers, I extend my warmest regards and best wishes to everyone in our Town. May the spirit of this wonderful season be with you and your loved ones throughout the holidays with many blessings in the New Year.