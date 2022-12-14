Wednesday, December 14, 2022
HomeSouthern Denton County Voices
Southern Denton County Voices

Just the Facts from Mayor Ron Robertson — December 2022

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
9
Copper Canyon Mayor Ron Robertson

Another year has almost passed and in 2022, the Town Council has been extremely busy making improvements within our community. Our committees, boards and commissions have been busy working on behalf of our residents.

We are truly blessed to live in a community like Copper Canyon. It has been said that a community is a group of people with something in common. That shared factor could be family, lifestyle, geography, faith, or life stage.

For a group of people to form a true community that enriches the lives of its residents, the individuals involved must also feel a shared sense of trust, connection, and caring for one another. A community bonded by attitudes, values, and goals is an essential ingredient to enjoying a fulfilling life. We are blessed to have that in Copper Canyon.

Last, but by no means least, I would like to bring the point home that Christmas is not only a time of joy and festivity, but also the time of year when we should look out for those who are alone, vulnerable, or without close family ties.

On behalf of the Town of Copper Canyon Town Council, Staff and Volunteers, I extend my warmest regards and best wishes to everyone in our Town. May the spirit of this wonderful season be with you and your loved ones throughout the holidays with many blessings in the New Year.

Previous articleMedical offices coming to vacant lot on FM 1171
Next articleJustin residents to be affected by planned power outage Friday night
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.