Wednesday, December 14, 2022
HomeSouthern Denton County Business
Southern Denton County Business

Medical offices coming to vacant lot on FM 1171

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
118

Medical office buildings are coming soon to a long-vacant lot on FM 1171 in Flower Mound.

The land on the southwest corner of FM 1171 and Churchill Drive, a highly visible spot, has remained vacant for years longer than expected. A site plan for a Children’s Learning Adventure daycare was approved in April 2015, and some foundation and underground work was done, but the daycare seemed to be doing just enough to keep its permits from expiring, then-Town Manager Jimmy Stathatos said in 2018. Attempts to reach a CLA representative were unsuccessful, and eventually, all progress ended and the land was sold.

Matt Macleod, principal owner of Castle Development Group, said this week that his company will build some medical offices and “light retail space,” likely some fast-casual restaurant space, on the land. The development company is currently in the application process with the town, and once it has the required permits, buildings could be nearing completion within six months.

Previous articleHighland Village City Update — December 2022
Next articleJust the Facts from Mayor Ron Robertson — December 2022
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.