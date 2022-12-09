Flower Mound Mayor’s Message — December 2022

Hello, Flower Mound! I want to talk about something that’s near and dear to my heart, particularly during this time of year – shopping local.

Just last month, voters passed three propositions that reauthorized the Town’s dedicated sales tax for Fire Control, Crime Control, and Street Maintenance, keeping the sales tax rate in Flower Mound at 8.25 percent. So what’s that mean?

One-fourth of one percent sales tax will continue going to fire control, 1/4th of one percent sales tax will continue going to crime control, and 1/4th of one percent sales tax will continue going to street maintenance and specific capital improvement projects. The Town also dedicates 1/4th of one percent sales tax to park and recreation improvements, but that measure was a one-time vote and is not required to be reauthorized, so it was not on November’s ballot.

This is big news. In fiscal year 2020-2021, these sales tax measures contributed approximately $3.4 million each to our fire, police, street maintenance, and parks and recreation capital projects and operations. Here’s what sales tax will support:

Fire Control: One-fourth of one percent sales tax dedicated for fire control and prevention for 20 years; Maintain full staffing in seven fire stations, and add more as necessary; Maintain 22 of the 134 commissioned fire positions and 0.5 of the 5 civilian support positions in the department, and fund one-time purchases to support Fire Department operations.

Crime Control: One-fourth of one percent sales tax dedicated for crime control and prevention for 20 years; Maintain eight police beats, and develop additional beats as necessary; Maintain 27 of the 108 sworn police positions and 9.5 of the 39 support staff positions throughout the department, and fund one-time purchases to support Police Department operations.

Street Maintenance: Reconstruction of a portion or the entirety of the following roadways: Amhearst Lane, Buckner Drive, Canongate Drive, Emory Drive, Flower Mound Road, Lake Bluff Drive, Lakeside Parkway, Lopo Road, Marcus Drive, Old Gerault Road, Prospect Drive, Timber Creek Road.

Rehabilitation of a portion or the entirety of the following roadways: Amhearst Lane, Buckner Drive, Canongate Drive, Emory Drive, Flower Mound Road, Lake Bluff Drive, Lakeside Parkway, Lopo Road, Marcus Drive, Old Gerault Road, Prospect Drive, Timber Creek Road.

Since this dedicated sales tax measure was first approved in 2007, these funds have contributed to the reconstruction and rehabilitation of a portion or the entirety of numerous streets and roads in Flower Mound, totaling approximately $22.7 million in completed projects.

Although it may be convenient to shop online during the hectic holiday season, those sales tax dollars have a big impact on Flower Mound. I’m so thankful for our thriving business community. We’re lucky to have so many great, unique businesses. Thank you to everyone who continues to shop and dine at our local establishments – not just during the holiday season, but throughout the year.

I hope you and your family have a safe and memorable Christmas and New Year’s. Throughout December, please visit flower-mound.com/specialevents for all our upcoming events for the whole family. I look forward to seeing you at our Dec. 3 Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting and around town during this magical season.