Eads: Thankful for your support, ongoing collaboration

The holidays are a special time of year when we spend time and make memories with family and friends. It’s a time to be thankful for all we have and how fortunate we are to live in Denton County.

Our children attend the best schools and universities; our communities provide safe, secure neighborhoods and an abundance of businesses. We have plentiful career opportunities, good roads with manageable commuting time, and so much more.

At Denton County, we’d like to offer our sincere thanks for the support many of you demonstrated in voting for our Transportation Road Improvement Program (TRIP 22) with almost 75 percent voting in favor of the $650 million in bonds for future road projects. It comes at a perfect time as we spend the last of our 2008 road bonds.

On a more personal note, I want to thank the voters of Denton County for re-electing me to the Office of Denton County Judge. It was a great honor to serve Denton County residents during the first term and I plan to work closely and collaboratively with our county officials and employees to continue doing the good work we’ve started and plan to expand going forward.

In collaboration with our communities and other state and local partners, our list of road projects cover all four regions of the county and will take us into the 2030s as we continue to be among the fastest growing counties in the state and the U.S.

Safety and ease of access continue to be top priorities for our residents and for Denton County’s future economic development.

We are also thankful for the collaboration with our community partners in addressing needs within our county. Soon, we will be cutting a ribbon to celebrate the opening of the new Our Daily Bread Community Shelter on Loop 288, which will provide all-around services to the homeless across our county.

We continue to work with our non-profits to address escalating mental health needs, food insecurity, affordable housing and other issues to ensure all of our residents’ needs are met.

In the past four years, we have weathered much, figuratively and literally. We met with our cities, school districts and other entities to overcome the challenges the pandemic brought to our doorstep by creating cooperative endeavors ranging from testing to vaccines. We also came together during Winter Storm Uri, helping each other through the week-long aftereffects of a statewide electrical outage. We came together again this past winter to ensure smooth operations continued.

From those many Zoom meetings, the Denton County Mayors Council was formed to discuss shared experiences, ongoing challenges, and upcoming events such as the 88th Legislative Session starting in January 2023.

We meet with our area Chambers of Commerce to support buying local and to plan our bi-annual Denton County Days, with the next one planned for March 2023.

In the next four years, we will continue building on our countywide collaboration across all organizations throughout Denton County. Individually, we can achieve our separate missions. Together, we can effect change that will continue to make Denton County THE best place to live, work and play.

We, at Denton County, wish each and every one of you only the best this holiday season. Thank you for all you have done and will do in the days, weeks, and years to come.

Connect With Us

If you have any questions or comments, please let me hear from you. My email is [email protected], and my office number is 940-349-2820. For more information, register for my newsletter at Dentoncounty.gov/countyjudgenewslettersignup