Firefighters extinguish Argyle house fire

No people were hurt in a house fire in Argyle on Thursday, but a pet died despite attempts to resuscitate.

Around 11 a.m. Thursday, a Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 fire engine responded to a report of smoke in the Settler’s Point neighborhood. Those firefighters arrived to find a working structure fire in the 200 block of Chisolm Trail and called for more support from other ESD firefighters, according to an ESD news release.

Firefighters confirmed that no people were home, but during a secondary search, a dog was found. It succumbed to injuries sustained during the fire.

No other injuries were reported, and the fire was extinguished. The cause of the fire is under investigation.