Friday, December 9, 2022
Local mayors participating in Red Kettle Challenge

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of the Salvation Army

Local mayors and officials will participate in the annual Red Kettle Challenge on Saturday to raise money for The Salvation Army of North Texas in a friendly competition to raise the most money for the nonprofit.

While The Salvation Army continues its holiday giving season to meet the needs of tens of thousands of North Texans, elected officials across the region are lending their support to ensure the organization can provide hope and help all year-long.

The most vulnerable people in the area combatting poverty, addiction and homelessness are facing greater hardship than ever before with the impacts of inflation, rising evictions and lingering effects of the pandemic, according to a news release from the Salvation Army of North Texas. As the region’s largest provider of social services, The Salvation Army is uniquely positioned to respond to these changing needs of our community in every pocket of North Texas.

With the help of generous contributions during the holiday season, The Salvation Army delivers services year-round so local families and individuals can achieve long-term stability and self-sufficiency. To help the organization meet increasing requests for assistance this year, elected officials across North Texas are dedicating their time to spread the holiday spirit and show that love exists beyond the most difficult situations.

“We are so grateful for the support of our local elected officials to raise awareness of the daily struggles impacting North Texans,” said Major Paul McFarland, area commander of The Salvation Army of North Texas. “The Salvation Army relies on the support of volunteers, partners, and generous donors to raise essential funds during the holiday season, which enable God-empowered transformations that meet the immediate and long-term needs of North Texans all year long.”

From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Bartonville Mayor Jaclyn Carrington, Town Council members and other community volunteers will serve shifts and ring the bell outside the Bartonville Kroger store. Lewisville officials and Mayor TJ Gilmore will be posted up outside the Lewisville Sam’s Club from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Flower Mound officials will be outside Flower Mound’s Hobby Lobby, with Mayor Derek France ringing the bell from 2-4 p.m. Many other cities around North Texas are also participating on Friday and Saturday.

Highland Village Mayor Dan Jaworski rang the bell last weekend outside the Walmart in Highland Village.

North Texans can join their local elected official and register to bell ring at a local Red Kettle at registertoring.com. They can also donate online or host their own Virtual Red Kettle as an individual or with a group. Donations stay in the community where they were given to meet local needs.

To learn more, visit salvationarmyntx.org/christmas.

Previous articleFirefighters extinguish Argyle house fire
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

