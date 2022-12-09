Go-To Gardening Gifts

These five gardening supplies are must-haves for veteran and novice gardeners alike. They are the perfect gift for the gardener on your gift list.

Hori-Hori Knife: Also known as a ‘soil knife’ or ‘weed knife,’ a Hori-Hori knife is a multi-purpose gardening tool. It can be used for weeding, seeding, planting, and harvesting. Look for a knife with a high-quality stainless steel beveled blade serrated on one edge. The tang of the blade should extend into a sturdy wooden or rubber handle. Measurement marks on the blade and a sheath to protect the blade (and you) are helpful.

Pruning Shears: A good pair of pruning shears can make short work of routine maintenance in the garden. The shears should have high-quality blades that can be resharpened. Poor-quality blades become warped or mishappened over time. By-pass shears are best for live wood, anvil shears for damaged or dead branches, and anvil ratchet shears with a blade on one side and flat on the other can help you cut through thicker branches in steps. Other good features are an ergonomic design, a safety lock mechanism, preset cutting positions, a wire cutting notch, and the availability of replacement parts.

Gardening Gloves: Wearing good quality gardening gloves protects your hands from blisters, calluses, scrapes, cuts, chemicals, and insect bites; and keeps your hands dry and your nails clean. Cloth gloves are the least expensive and least protective. Leather gloves are the most expensive but also provide the best protection. Neoprene or nitrile gloves offer good protection against cuts, scrapes, and chemicals, but thorns may puncture through them.

Gardening Hat: In Texas, wearing a wide-brimmed gardening hat is an absolute requirement. The hat should fit snuggly and be comfortable, be lightweight and ventilated, and have a wide brim (at least 4 inches). Water resistance and easy-to-clean are important, too. A chin strap to hold it in place on windy days is good, too.

Garden Boots or Shoes: Waterproof footwear makes all the difference in keeping mud and dirt out of the house. Look for weather-resistant, comfortable, easy-to-clean boots or shoes that can be worn in multiple seasons. There are lots of colors and pretty prints available in boots, shoes, and clog styles.

Denton County Master Gardeners wish you the happiest of holiday seasons! Happy Gardening!