Lewisville man charged with racing, intoxication assault after crash

A Lewisville man was arrested after he allegedly crashed into another vehicle while racing on the Sam Rayburn Tollway on Wednesday night.

Just after 9:30 p.m., a Ford Mustang and a Chevrolet Corvette were racing in the southbound lanes of SRT, near Standridge Drive in Lewisville, when the Mustang rear-ended another vehicle, a Hyundai Elantra not involved in the race, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety. The impact caused the Mustang to veer into the Corvette’s lane and collide with it, causing the Corvette to swerve into the median and roll over.

The 43-year-old male driver of the Corvette and the 30-year-old male passenger were transported to nearby hospitals with stable and critical injuries, respectively. The driver of the Elantra, a 32-year-old woman, was treated and released at the scene.

The driver of the Mustang, 27-year-old Jordan Brown, fled the scene on foot and was later located by law enforcement, who determined that Brown was intoxicated at the time of the crash. Brown was charged with two counts each of intoxication assault, racing on highway causing serious bodily injury, and accident involving serious bodily injury.

The investigation is ongoing.