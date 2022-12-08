Thursday, December 8, 2022
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Lewisville man charged with racing, intoxication assault after crash

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
48
Jordan Brown, photo courtesy of the Denton County Jail

A Lewisville man was arrested after he allegedly crashed into another vehicle while racing on the Sam Rayburn Tollway on Wednesday night.

Just after 9:30 p.m., a Ford Mustang and a Chevrolet Corvette were racing in the southbound lanes of SRT, near Standridge Drive in Lewisville, when the Mustang rear-ended another vehicle, a Hyundai Elantra not involved in the race, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety. The impact caused the Mustang to veer into the Corvette’s lane and collide with it, causing the Corvette to swerve into the median and roll over.

The 43-year-old male driver of the Corvette and the 30-year-old male passenger were transported to nearby hospitals with stable and critical injuries, respectively. The driver of the Elantra, a 32-year-old woman, was treated and released at the scene.

The driver of the Mustang, 27-year-old Jordan Brown, fled the scene on foot and was later located by law enforcement, who determined that Brown was intoxicated at the time of the crash. Brown was charged with two counts each of intoxication assault, racing on highway causing serious bodily injury, and accident involving serious bodily injury.

The investigation is ongoing.

Previous articleOncor considering routes for transmission line through Northlake, Argyle
Next articleFlower Mound, Highland Village welcome back S.T.A.R.s
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.