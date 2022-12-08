Flower Mound, Highland Village welcome back S.T.A.R.s

The town of Flower Mound and city of Highland Village are welcoming back S.T.A.R (Sad Tree Along Road) season.

This is the 12th straight year of the S.T.A.R. program, in which residents spread holiday cheer by decorating trees along public roads.

Both municipalities ask residents to follow a few simple rules:

Avoid trees on roads managed by TxDOT, such as FMs 407, 1171 and 2499. Choose a safer, less busy roadway

Be sure your decorations do not block visibility and don’t endanger yourself or others to decorate the tree

Follow all HOA rules and regulations

If the tree is on private property, ask for permission

Please secure all decorations so they can withstand all types of weather and remove the decorations on your tree on or before Jan. 3

If you do decorate a S.T.A.R., share it on social media with the hashtag, #HelpaSTAR.