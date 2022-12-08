Thursday, December 8, 2022
HomeSouthern Denton County Life
Southern Denton County Life

AgriLife: 4-H is 4 everyone

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
1

By Steven Baringer, Denton County 4-H & Youth Development Agent, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension

It’s time to enroll your kids in the best positive youth development program in Texas! We are halfway into the new 4-H year! As part of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, the Texas 4-H Youth Development Program provides inclusive opportunities to youth ages 8-18 in grades 3-12 for personal growth, community service, and fun. Texas 4-H reaches around 500,000 youth per year.

By joining a club in their county, youth have the opportunity to participate in one or many projects, with 43 diverse options to choose from in Agriculture and Livestock, Family and Community Health, Leadership and Citizenship, Natural Resources, and STEM. Youth gain life skills while giving back to their community and making new friends.

Research shows Texas 4-H members excel in comparison to other Texas students. Youth who are involved in 4-H programs are four times more likely to give back to their communities, two times more likely to make healthier lifestyle choices and two times more likely to participate in STEM activities.

“Because there is such a variety of project options, every young person can something in which they are interested,” Texas 4-H Youth Development Program Director Dr. Montza Williams said.

“Developing personal interests under the leadership of older teens or adult volunteers generates many learning opportunities and bridges past and present. Members get to explore interests in a positive environment with the safety net of caring mentors.”

To join 4-H, youth pay a $30 fee. 4-H registration takes place online and that information or link can be provided by your local County Extension Agent or found on texas4-h.tamu.edu.

In addition to the youth and AgriLife Extension personnel in the program, adult volunteers assist agents with 4-H programming in the county, by providing leadership and education in the various project areas.

“Our volunteer leaders get to share their passions with the 4-H members,” Williams said. “Texas 4-H volunteers love what they do and enjoy sharing their interests in particular projects with young people.  They also have a desire to see members grow and become the best individual they can be.”

Adult volunteers also register online and pay $10 to be considered a registered 4-H volunteer. If you are interested in volunteering with the Denton County program, contact your County Extension Agent for more information about where to plug in and how to get signed up.

To learn more information about Denton County 4-H, please contact Denton County AgriLife Extension Office at [email protected], 940-349-2884 or https://denton.agrilife.org/4h/.

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension provides equal opportunities in its programs and employment to all persons, regardless of race, color, sex, religion, national origin, disability, age, genetic information, veteran status, sexual orientation, or gender identity. The Texas A&M University System, U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the County Commissioners Courts of Texas Cooperating

Previous articleFlower Mound, Highland Village welcome back S.T.A.R.s
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.