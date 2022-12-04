Aging in Style with Lori Williams: Senior housing & tools to help seniors remain independent

Last month, I shared red flags to be aware of when visiting aging family members over the holidays. It’s important to look for changes in their general health and well-being, as well as the safety of their home environment. If you noticed red flags, what comes next?

Having an open and respectful conversation about your concerns and their wishes: Most older adults want to remain in their homes. In fact, a recent AARP study found that 77% of Americans want to age in place at home. There are services and tools that make this possible. You can create a safer environment by eliminating fall risks, adding grab bars, medical alert devices and if needed add caregiver services. It’s also important to ensure that older adults are not isolated and have an outlet for socializing and engaging with others through their church, senior center, volunteering, etc.

If staying at home isn’t an option, it’s important to know that the choices for senior living go way beyond nursing homes:

Active 55+

Independent Living – includes meals, housekeeping & transportation

Assisted Living – everything Independent Living includes, plus help with bathing, dressing, mobility etc.

Memory Care – secure community, dedicated to caring for those with dementia

Residential Care Homes – small homelike environment typically with 6-8 residents

Not sure which option is right for your loved one? My team and I are available to guide you through the options to find the best fit for your loved one. For FREE help with senior housing and services, contact Lori at 214-783-1222 or loriwilliams-seniorservices.com.

Lori Williams is the owner of Lori Williams-Senior Services, LLC and the host of the podcast, Aging in Style. She is a Certified Senior Advisor (CSA) and resident of Flower Mound.

(Sponsored Content)