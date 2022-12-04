Wednesday, December 7, 2022
HomeSouthern Denton County BusinessLocal Experts
Southern Denton County BusinessLocal Experts

Aging in Style with Lori Williams: Senior housing & tools to help seniors remain independent

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
38
Lori Williams (Photo by Lynn Seeden/Seeden Photography)

Last month, I shared red flags to be aware of when visiting aging family members over the holidays. It’s important to look for changes in their general health and well-being, as well as the safety of their home environment. If you noticed red flags, what comes next?

Having an open and respectful conversation about your concerns and their wishes: Most older adults want to remain in their homes. In fact, a recent AARP study found that 77% of Americans want to age in place at home. There are services and tools that make this possible. You can create a safer environment by eliminating fall risks, adding grab bars, medical alert devices and if needed add caregiver services. It’s also important to ensure that older adults are not isolated and have an outlet for socializing and engaging with others through their church, senior center, volunteering, etc.

If staying at home isn’t an option, it’s important to know that the choices for senior living go way beyond nursing homes:

  • Active 55+
  • Independent Living – includes meals, housekeeping & transportation
  • Assisted Living – everything Independent Living includes, plus help with bathing, dressing, mobility etc.
  • Memory Care – secure community, dedicated to caring for those with dementia
  • Residential Care Homes – small homelike environment typically with 6-8 residents

Not sure which option is right for your loved one? My team and I are available to guide you through the options to find the best fit for your loved one. For FREE help with senior housing and services, contact Lori at 214-783-1222 or loriwilliams-seniorservices.com.  

Lori Williams is the owner of Lori Williams-Senior Services, LLC and the host of the podcast, Aging in Style. She is a Certified Senior Advisor (CSA) and resident of Flower Mound.

(Sponsored Content)

Previous articleThe Flowers of the Holy Night
Next articleLocal school districts wear pink in show of support for Athena Strand
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.