Local school districts wear pink in show of support for Athena Strand

Two local school districts encouraged their staff and students to wear pink to school Monday to show support for Athena Strand’s family and community.

Athena, 7, was reported missing Wednesday from outside her home in Paradise, a small town about 30 miles west of Northlake. Her body was found two days later, and a FedEx driver was arrested after confessing to kidnapping and killing the girl, the Associated Press reported.

Northwest ISD and Argyle ISD announced Sunday that they would join other districts around Paradise by wearing pink in memory of Athena.

“Argyle ISD is heartbroken over the tragic loss of Paradise ISD student Athena Strand,” the district said in a statement. “We send our thoughts and prayers to the family, friends and the Paradise ISD community.”