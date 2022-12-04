The Flowers of the Holy Night

Its festive and bright mixture of red and green foliage makes it one of the most iconic and popular plants for Christmas. And I said to myself, “Why is that?” What I found was an interesting story.

In the 14th Century, the poinsettia represented a symbol of purity and peace to the ancient Aztecs.

Much later, it appears in an old Mexican legend about a girl named Pepita. Sad that she didn’t have a gift to leave at Christmas Eve services, she picked a bouquet of weeds on her way to the church. The legend says when she left the weeds at the nativity scene they transformed into a beautiful red flower. They became known as “Flores de Noche Buena” or “Flowers of the Holy Night.”

The poinsettia was brought to America by the first U.S. Ambassador to Mexico and botanist Joel Roberts Poinsett in the early 1800s. The poinsettia’s popularity came a century later by the Ecke family who sent free plants to TV studios including “The Tonight Show” and Bob Hope’s holiday specials. The trend caught on and the U.S. Congress declared December 12 to be National Poinsettia Day, the anniversary of Poinsett’s death.

