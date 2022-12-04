Wednesday, December 7, 2022
HomeSouthern Denton County BusinessLocal Experts
Southern Denton County BusinessLocal Experts

The Flowers of the Holy Night

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
38
Ron Strelke, President, Force Home Services

Its festive and bright mixture of red and green foliage makes it one of the most iconic and popular plants for Christmas. And I said to myself, “Why is that?” What I found was an interesting story.

In the 14th Century, the poinsettia represented a symbol of purity and peace to the ancient Aztecs.

Much later, it appears in an old Mexican legend about a girl named Pepita. Sad that she didn’t have a gift to leave at Christmas Eve services, she picked a bouquet of weeds on her way to the church. The legend says when she left the weeds at the nativity scene they transformed into a beautiful red flower.   They became known as “Flores de Noche Buena” or “Flowers of the Holy Night.”

The poinsettia was brought to America by the first U.S. Ambassador to Mexico and botanist Joel Roberts Poinsett in the early 1800s. The poinsettia’s popularity came a century later by the Ecke family who sent free plants to TV studios including “The Tonight Show” and Bob Hope’s holiday specials. The trend caught on and the U.S. Congress declared December 12 to be National Poinsettia Day, the anniversary of Poinsett’s death.

This Christmas we want to share the Flowers of the Holy Night. If you have a loved one, a friend or acquaintance that you feel we could brighten their day with a poinsettia, please call us or use the contact us form on our website, ForceHomeServices.com. Provide their name and address and we will deliver a poinsettia to their door. Our only request is the recipient is in Denton County. We promise to deliver the first 100 requests received by December 20th.

We wish you joy, love, and peace. Merry Christmas to you and your family from all of us at Force Home Services.

(Sponsored Content)

Previous articleMoney Sense: Women and retirement — Keep your retirement savings on track
Next articleAging in Style with Lori Williams: Senior housing & tools to help seniors remain independent
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.