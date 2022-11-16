Wednesday, November 16, 2022
TreeNewal named one of the fastest growing companies in DFW

SMU Cox has recognized TreeNewal, a leading North Texas tree care service provider, as one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the Dallas/Fort Worth area during its Awards Gala on Nov. 2.

The founder and president of TreeNewal, David Gaona, expressed his gratitude for the award.

“This distinction is only possible because of my faith in Christ and our fantastic team and customers at TreeNewal,” Gaona said.

For over 30 years, the coveted Dallas 100 list has honored the ingenuity, perseverance, and commitment of entrepreneurial businesses in Dallas and the surrounding cities. The SMU Cox Caruth Institute for Entrepreneurship annually ranks 100 of the fastest-growing privately held firms in the DFW area based on three-year revenue growth and total dollar revenue, according to a TreeNewal news release. The Dallas 100 celebrates local entrepreneurs’ innovative spirit, determination, and business savvy and highlights their significant economic contributions. In today’s competitive environment, this recognition showcases the success of local founders and celebrates the creativity, diversity, and resolve it takes to create and sustain a successful business.

“Wow, what a humbling honor to be selected #82 from SMU’s Dallas Top 100 Businesses,” Gain said. “It’s been 22 years of commitment, perseverance, sacrifices, trials of going broke in 2008, bankruptcy in 2016, and many great blessings of learning from mistakes and successes. The past five-and-a-half years have been an incredible journey. Congratulations to our TreeNewal Team and our customers!”

TreeNewal is a full-service tree care company offering industry-leading services to residential and commercial property owners in North Texas. TreeNewal is committed to providing unmatched customer experiences and serving local communities through education, community involvement, and charity work. This award is a true testament to the hard work, perseverance, and dedication of the TreeNewal team. It motivates the company to continue providing exceptional service and education to its customers and associates.

When asked what this recognition means for the field of arboriculture, Gaona said, “the Dallas/Fort Worth area is one of the most important markets in the U.S. for sustainable tree services. One of our goals is to educate our associates and customers on the importance of a sustainable tree care maintenance program, which contributes to healthy trees and healthy lives.”

For support with the health of your trees, call 817-769-7197 or visit www.treenewal.com to connect with the ISA Certified tree care team.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

