Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Future elementary school near Justin named for local educators

By Mark Smith
Alan and Andra Perrin, photo courtesy of Northwest ISD

This week, Northwest ISD trustees unanimously approved naming the district’s 23rd elementary school — which will be located near Justin — in honor of longtime educators Alan and Andra Perrin, recognizing the couple’s dedication to area students.

Located in the Wildflower Ranch master-planned community off Hwy 114, Alan and Andra Perrin Elementary School will open in 2024, pending voter approval of a future bond package, according to a district news release. The school will feature the district’s current elementary design focused on collaborative spaces, community atmosphere and easy navigation.

Alan Perrin served as a teacher and coach at Northwest High School, and Andra Perrin first served students as a teacher before becoming a principal – first at Roanoke Elementary School, then Justin Elementary School – and later led the district’s instructional technology programs.

In a message to trustees, the Perrins’ sons thanked the district for naming the school for their parents.

“Our parents raised us in Northwest ISD schools from elementary through graduation and lived in the community for 40 years,” Michael and Brian Perrin wrote, noting their parents’ combined 50 years of service to Northwest ISD families. “We still run into people they taught, coached or worked with who were influenced or share stories about them. There aren’t many professions where you can have that type of lasting impact.”

Notably, the location of Perrin Elementary School pays tribute to the couple. The school has always resided in the Northwest High School attendance zone, and the area was previously zoned for Justin Elementary School before the Perrins retired.

Previous articleJust the Facts from Mayor Ron Robertson — November 2022
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

