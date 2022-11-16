Just the Facts from Mayor Ron Robertson — November 2022

Thanksgiving…As we begin this holiday season, I have been reflecting on the things I am most grateful for: Family, friends, and good neighbors. Thanksgiving is a time to join with family and friends and give thanks for the blessings and freedoms that we enjoy every day. I am thankful for my loving family and so appreciative of the opportunity to serve as the Mayor of Copper Canyon.

The strength of our town comes from you, our residents. All of us who serve at Town Hall and the staff are so appreciative of the dedicated men and women who are involved and volunteer their time to make Copper Canyon the place we all love to call home.

As you celebrate Thanksgiving, please remember to reach out to those who are less fortunate. This giving spirit helps make our town such a special place to live.

Development Information

Within the last months, we have been approached by various developers wanting to build out several of the larger acreages in Copper Canyon. The DRC (Development Review Committee) along with the Town Council, Planning & Zoning Committee and I are continuing to do our due diligence by encouraging developers to follow our one-acre minimum zoning requirement. I am currently in talks with property owners in Town Center North along FM 407 to attempt to restructure the 1/3 acre zoning currently in place.

Surrounding towns are also having discussions regarding new developments within their towns. Some of the information circulating regarding development is inaccurate. If you are concerned about these developments, please contact me, the council, or Donna Welsh at town hall and we will follow-up with you.

Congratulations to our own State Fair Winners!

Congratulations to Art and Ross Morales for winning 1st Place Ribeye Steak in the 2022 Big Tex BBQ and Chili Challenge at the Texas State Fair. Art is the husband of Sheila Morales, Copper Canyon Town Secretary, and Ross is their son.

Holiday Grease Roundup

This year we are partnering with the North Central Texas Council of Governments and surrounding municipalities for the Holiday Grease Roundup. It will officially begin on November 14 and end on January 9, 2023. The objective is to generate awareness about the proper disposal of used fats, oils and greases (FOG) by providing locations for residents to drop off their FOG free of charge to be recycled.

By dropping off used cooking oil and grease, participants are ensuring the FOG is disposed of properly. When FOG is poured down the drain, it hardens and builds up over time, leading to clogged pipes that are inconvenient and costly to repair and can result in sewage backups into homes or sewage overflowing into streets and local waterways. By recycling instead, Holiday Grease Roundup participants are diverting a valuable resource from landfills and turning this resource into a clean and green alternative fuel.

Copper Canyon drop off location and dates: Nov. 14 through Jan. 9 in the Town Hall parking lot near the trash cans, 400 Woodland Drive.

We wish you and your family a safe and happy Thanksgiving.