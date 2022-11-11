LISD bands fare well at UIL state marching competition

Story and photos by David Ballering

Three Lewisville ISD high school bands finished in the top 10 this week at the UIL state marching band competition at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

The competition comes directly after the Bands of America Super Regionals and is the culmination of months of practice for band students that started in the hot Texas sun in July. As in years past, all three LISD marching bands advanced to the finals amongst a field of the most competitive bands in the state.

Hebron High School came in a close second to Vandegrift High School. Flower Mound High School took 7th, and Marcus finished 9th.